Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,892,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $56.51 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

