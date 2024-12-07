Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Trinity Industries worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $37.98 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

