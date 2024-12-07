Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $295.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

