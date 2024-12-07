James Conklin Sells 11,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Adient Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ADNT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
