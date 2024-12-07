James Conklin Sells 11,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adient Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 583.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adient by 493.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Adient by 51.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

