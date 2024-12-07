Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 18,688.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,789 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF worth $63,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

