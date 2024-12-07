Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 359.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178,515 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

