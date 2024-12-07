Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of Etsy worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 152.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 264,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Etsy by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,181.15. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

