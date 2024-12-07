Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.84 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.93% of Steven Madden worth $32,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.74 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

