Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,706 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.90% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

