Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 778,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $35,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304,352 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.