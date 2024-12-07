JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 336,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.