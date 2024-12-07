John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-$1.690 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.4 %

WLY opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,602.98. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.