Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

