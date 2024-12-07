Josh T. Connor Sells 30,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.81 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 163,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

