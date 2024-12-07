JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup lowered their target price on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.91 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,125.12. This represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProPetro by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 71.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

