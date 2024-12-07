Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €24.54 ($25.83) and last traded at €25.30 ($26.63), with a volume of 98807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.24 ($26.57).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

