Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

