Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Mark Ragosa Sells 1,123 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $23,863.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,857.50. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $28.15.
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 836,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 315,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 223,094 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.