Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Mark Ragosa Sells 1,123 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $23,863.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,857.50. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 836,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 315,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 223,094 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

