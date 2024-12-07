Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$14,106.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$14,106.00.

K opened at C$13.82 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

