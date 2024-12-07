Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$14,106.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$14,106.00.
K opened at C$13.82 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.63%.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
