kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 29365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSI shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on kneat.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

kneat.com Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

