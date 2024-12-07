Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 23415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.54%.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 5,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

