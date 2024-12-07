Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.180 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KFY opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,298.20. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

