Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 171,029 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4,879.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,029 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.