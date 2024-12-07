Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 24,433 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

AIG opened at $75.54 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

