Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 27,737 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

