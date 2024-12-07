Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 340,151 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after buying an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

