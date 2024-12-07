Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 341,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,018,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 994.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 211,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 315.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 276,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,281,000 after purchasing an additional 209,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 208.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,005,000 after buying an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

