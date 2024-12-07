Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 784,620 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784,620 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

