Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 1,344,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 280,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Kronos Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 58.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 455,351 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 75.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

