Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.610 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

