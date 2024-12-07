Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Research analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.05% from the stock’s previous close.

OKUR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OKUR opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.