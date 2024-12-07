Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Research analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.05% from the stock’s previous close.
OKUR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
