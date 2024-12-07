Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,770 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,903,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,991,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after buying an additional 348,553 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $135.31 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.