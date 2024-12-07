Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $23.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $660.41 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $406.40 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.43 and a 200 day moving average of $577.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. KeyCorp cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $624.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,632.82. This trade represents a 22.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

