Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Li Auto by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.