Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.94.
LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
Li Auto Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
See Also
