Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,037 shares of company stock worth $2,088,232. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

