LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 5.7 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

