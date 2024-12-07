Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $516.35 and last traded at $516.44. 188,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,074,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

