Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.52.

LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day moving average is $287.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

