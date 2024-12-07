Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 128,816 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

