Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Affirm by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $199,290.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,161,430. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,065 shares of company stock worth $60,544,069. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

