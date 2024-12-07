Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE India ETF accounts for 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.