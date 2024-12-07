Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 190,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $59,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $88,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of APLD opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.