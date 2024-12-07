Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 135,967 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

MBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

