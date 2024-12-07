Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.68 and traded as high as $57.69. Main Sector Rotation ETF shares last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 76,264 shares traded.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.