Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Manchester United Stock Up 3.7 %

Manchester United stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.82 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

About Manchester United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

