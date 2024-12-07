Mangoceuticals Enters into Service Agreement with Greentree Financial Group, Inc.**

On December 2, 2024, Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) announced that it entered into a service agreement with Greentree Financial Group, Inc. The agreement outlines various services that Greentree will provide to Mangoceuticals. Mr. Eugene M. Johnston, the Chief Financial Officer of Mangoceuticals, has been serving as Audit Manager for Greentree since February 2015.

As per the Service Agreement, Greentree will assist Mangoceuticals with compliance filings for specific quarters and years, provide guidance on financial documents and systems in accordance with US GAAP and SEC requirements, act as a liaison with third-party service providers, and handle the preparation and filing of tax returns for the 2024 tax year.

Mangoceuticals agreed to issue Greentree 40,000 shares of the company’s restricted common stock and make cash payments totaling $40,000. The agreement specifies that Greentree will receive $20,000 by December 31, 2024, and the remaining $20,000 by March 31, 2025. Additionally, Mangoceuticals will reimburse Greentree for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses related to their services.

The Service Agreement is set to remain in effect until October 15, 2025, with provisions for early termination upon a 45-day notice from Mangoceuticals to Greentree. Customary indemnification obligations have been included in the agreement, requiring Mangoceuticals to indemnify Greentree and its affiliates under certain circumstances.

In a separate development, on December 4, 2024, Mangoceuticals delivered an Advance Notice to Platinum Point Capital, in accordance with an Equity Purchase Agreement entered on April 5, 2024. This notice led to the sale of 75,000 shares of common stock to Platinum Point Capital at $2.50 per share, totaling $159,950, net of expenses.

The shares issued under both agreements were exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act. The securities are subject to transfer restrictions and contain appropriate legends regarding their registration status and resale restrictions.

For further details regarding the Service Agreement and the recent equity sales, interested parties can refer to the filings made by Mangoceuticals with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

