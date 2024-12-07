Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

MCHX stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

