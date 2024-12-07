Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Lowered by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

Masco stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

