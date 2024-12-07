Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.36. 3,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Medallion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.