Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,371,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after buying an additional 119,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.72 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

